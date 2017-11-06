Animiz Is Named as the Best Advertising Video Creator in Advertisement Industry

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --Creatively designed videos have emerged as an important marketing tool to draw the attention of the consumers of the modern era. Most businesses today are focusing on creating engaging videos to reach their customers in a more interesting and convincing manner. Animiz software Co. Ltd. provides a quick, simple and powerful advertising video creator that is quickly gaining recognition across industries. The software, named Animiz, is available for free. They also have paid versions of the software with greater advantages.



The designer of Animiz, Jerry Fong speaks about advantageous features of their advertising video creator and states, "Our video creator is easy-to-use and one can easily create a video without any prior experience in design and animation. Moreover, it offers an infinite amount of customization by including engaging scenes in the video to make it unique and more appealing." He maintains that the advertising video creator has been designed with abilities for anyone to express creative ideas to engage the audience.



There are numerous clients from diverse fields who have been using this free advertising video creator to promote their business. This is the reason why the software today enjoys the reputation of being an industry-leading advertising video creator. Many users appreciate the software's feature like drag-and-drop editing, which is a simple and intuitive way to edit different elements of a video.



Jerry reveals that users can take help of different types of free video assets, such as templates, SVG images, flash files and audios to offer a rich media experience to the viewers. There are hundreds of stunning readymade scene templates that one can easily use to create an animated video for brand promotions. Animiz also maintains a rich library of multi-layout online video templates, so that users can get a professionally animated video by just replacing the template with their own content. One can also find hundreds of built-in roles to help convey the message to the audience in a visually engaging manner.



Animiz has been designed with several advanced features that make it the best advertising video creator of the modern times. To make an advertising video, one can download Animiz from its website for free.



Animiz Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading software development company that offers easy-to-use but powerful animated video presentation software for businesses, education and individuals. Animiz is the simplest all-in-one animated video presentation software to make professional animated videos and gifs for free.