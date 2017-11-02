Animiz Is Providing Free Explainer Videos for Business and Other Promotional Purposes

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2017 --Now Animiz free explainer video maker is easily accessible for all the video marketers to make their desired animated explainer videos. Since video marketing is an essential part to make audience and customers fully satisfied, Animiz is developed with all the latest and basic features to help marketers make the animated video for promotional purposes, enhancing their sales or any other social campaigns.



Animiz provides numerous pre-designed characters and objects, where video marketers and designers can locate any type of object of their instrest. Furthermore, they can easily utilize all Animiz features to build huge output. Animiz is easy to use requiring no designing experience or understanding. Marketers now can convert their ideas to produce the attractive explainer videos to boost their business.



This animation explainer video software does not charge its users for using its diverse assets. No additional designing is required, users just need to pick up its ready-made designs and drag them to their desired location without wasting much of their precious time doing additional designing.



Animiz is also empowered with its unique camera effects including zooming, panning, rotating etc. to catch the attention of audience and make them fully satisfied from marketer's point of view. This is an important and basic focal point of Animiz to provide marketers the environment to make their audience fully engaged in their products or projects.



Beside this animation explainer video software has served its users by providing a lot of other stuff including fun, where users can turn their imaginations in to animations by using 5000+ royalty-free vector images and attractive background scenes.



About Animiz

Animiz is the explainer video maker software to give marketers, business owners and designers a confidence and motivation to enhance their projects, products and other stuff including educational presentations, gifs , product presentations and more in a much unique and easy way through its animated videos.