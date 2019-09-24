Animiz Launches a Cartoon Video Maker with Free and Professional Templates

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2019 --Animiz recently unveiled a new cartoon video maker with an array of features that will enable anyone to create professional animated clips. Offered free of charge, this new application combines advanced functionality with an intuitive interface that is easy to use, so even beginners can use it to create high quality cartoon videos.



"Many people would like to create professional-looking cartoon videos," said Jerry Fong, designer at Animiz. "They could be businesspeople, teachers and those who are simply doing it for recreation. Our new application is designed to give them the freedom to express themselves fully using a host of powerful features that are remarkably easy to use."



Animiz comes with an extensive library of pre-designed scene templates, characters, objects, videos and audio, so getting started is simple, even for those who have never created animated videos before. There are over 300 ready-made scenes that users can adopt for their clips. These scene templates are categorized by type, such as outdoor, modern and countryside, making it easy to find the required scene.



There are many animated characters that all have their own unique expressions and style of moving. This gives users the scope to make visually captivating videos that really grab the attention of audiences. In addition, there are over 5000 royalty-free vectors that can be used to make attractive info graphics instead of boring text and graphs. Stunning special effects and scene transitions can be used to give video a professional feel.



Incorporating these different elements into a video is simple thanks to the intuitive interface. This includes drag-and-drop functionality that allows users to just click on any object and drag it onto the canvas. The scenes that are being created can be viewed in real-time, eliminating guesswork and making video production extremely easy. It is also simple to include background music and voiceovers into the clips using the application.



Animiz allows users to easily share their videos and GIFs online, on channels such as YouTube and Facebook. The clips can also be easily saved offline in a range of formats, including GIF and mp4.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co., Ltd. is a leading developer of animated video presentation software with advanced features that can be used by both beginners and professionals. For more information, please visit http://animiz.com/.