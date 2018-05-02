Animiz Launches a Free Animated Video Creator for Business and Education

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2018 --When it comes to engaging the mind for business and education purposes, the use of video contents has been widely adopted. Videos not only gets the audience but have been found to generate the most conversation in the business world. Consequently, video creators have become essential tools for creating video presentations. While most of the available video creators require expert design skills and a huge investment, Animiz animated video creator is free and easy to use.



As opposed to what free software suggests, this free animated video creator comes packed with everything required to help users create stunning and high-quality video presentations in minutes. According to Jason Chan, "Animiz free animated video creator is purposely developed to enable beginners to add professional touches to their presentations without having to hire an expert but just by following simple steps to create stunning animated videos."



With only 4 easy steps, create, customize, animate and publish, users are able to make their creative works come alive for the world to see. Also, with endless customization options made available, users are able to transform their imaginations into a stunning reality. What's more about this free animated video creator is that, in spite of it's ease of use and the fact the users do not need prior exposure to design software, they can still create professional video presentations without having to hire a professional to do the work.



While the Animiz free animated video creator is suitable for business and education, it can be used for many purposes in-between. It can be an excellent tool for seminar presentations, training, workshops, and any other setting where there is the need to communicate an idea to people using visuals. This free animated video creator has become an essential tool to boost the outcome of business and educational video presentation.



About Animiz

Animiz software Co. Ltd. has been a leader among software development companies and is dedicated to developing animated video software that can be used for business, educational and individual purposes.



For more information, please visit http://www.animiz.com/.