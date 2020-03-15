Animiz Launches a Free Cartoon Maker for Summer 2020

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2020 --Animiz is globally recognized for its innovative software development expertise. Today, the company launched a free cartoon maker for summer 2020 to allow users to create cartoon videos for the season. The software comes with a collection of templates for designing videos for different purposes, including education, business marketing, entertainment, and much more. Users can present their stories using stunning cartoon videos to engage their audiences. The templates are customizable, allowing them to tailor projects to the needs of their audiences.



Animiz simplifies the video designing process by offering an easy to use interface and editing tools. Users can select their preferred scenes, backgrounds, roles, and other elements based on their preferences and objectives. The editor allows them to personalize their projects by adding brand logos and colors, text, music, and much more. Cartoon videos enable users to explain their ideas and concepts in a dynamic and visually appealing way, which helps to increase viewer engagement. They can appeal to the audiences' emotions and help them connect with the brands.



"At Animiz, we are very particular with each element we incorporate in our software," explained Jason Chan, Manager of Animiz. "This is because we want to offer our clients quality and comfortable experience using our products. In turn, they are going to address their audiences' needs and achieve their marketing goals. We provide everything they need to enhance their interactivity and win over more prospects."



With Animiz, users can design marketing videos to promote their products, entertaining cartoons for kids' summer camps or training presentations for company staff, among many others. Summer is often a season for outdoors, the best time for marketers to show people what they can offer them. Most families would love to go out on a picnic, a weekend at the beach, and more. Creating compelling cartoon videos to highlight such services will be an excellent way for users to persuade the audience to act.



Animiz helps enterprises boost their businesses by gaining people's trust. When they characterize their brands, they provoke close associations with audiences. This sparks interest in their products, which leads to conversions. Cartoon videos created at Animiz are versatile and can fit into the marketing ventures of the users and boost their effects. They are enjoyable to watch, and they make content more shareable, helping to connect easily with viewers.



For more information, please visit http://animiz.com/.



About Animiz

Animiz helps its clients reach out to audiences using stunning cartoon videos. The company develops intuitive software for creating videos in minutes. A lot of industries across the world rely on their products to expand their markets online.