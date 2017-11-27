Animiz Launches an Animated Video Presentation Maker for Making Edu Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2017 --Jason Chan, manager of Animiz, announced the launch of the company's animated video presentation maker for creating stunning and interactive Edu videos. Animiz is next generation technology that offers the easiest way to make animated gifs and videos, and individuals can obtain a free version with 10 GBs of cloud storage.



Considered one of the most powerful and easy to use animators available, Animiz has been featured by prestigious publications that include PC World and C/NET. The animator places individuals in complete control over every element of their video presentations with intuitive tools that support creativity. Users don't have to be fluent in complicated coding or have design experience. New projects can be initiated with a blank screen or by utilizing one of the many Animiz templates.



Animiz is equally appropriate for use by novices and experts to create professional videos in as little as 20 minutes with drag-and-drop functionality. Users can include captions, images, charts and symbols, and voiceovers to design interactive, high-impact video presentations that easily capture the attention of any audience.



Animiz offers transition effects that make scenes flow fluidly and naturally. A musical score in a video is just as essential as it is for a feature film and Animiz allows users to add music to any of their projects for appealing to a larger range of viewers.



A multi-track timeline enables users to remain within any time constraints, while customizing everything from camera angle and captions to animations and background. Users can edit every aspect of their video with what-you-see-is-what-you-get simplicity. Animiz can be published to six different formats online or offline that includes MP4, MOV, WMV, AVI, FLV and MKV.



Animiz can be used for projects encompassing classroom teaching aids, motivational videos, and for advertising and marketing. Users can introduce new products, create boardroom presentations and distribute demos. The affordability of paid versions enables companies and organizations that may be working with limited budgets to compete on a larger stage.



The introduction of the animated video presentation maker Animiz provides an all-in-one solution to create videos that teach, inform, promote and entertain. It's a simple and easy-to-use solution for creating professional-level videos for fun and business.



To learn more how to make an animation presentation, please download Animiz from its website for free.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co. Ltd. is a world-leading software development company that develops easy-to-use, but powerful animated video presentation software for businesses, education and individuals. The company is dedicated to developing fool-proof animated video presentation software that everyone can use.