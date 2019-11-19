Animiz Launches Cartoon Animation Software for Personal and Commercial Users

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --Animiz launched its cartoon animation software for Windows, which makes creating cartoon animations a piece of cake. The revolutionary tool is specifically designed for both personal and commercial users who need to fulfill the simple requirement of having a standard Windows computer at hand to create an animated series. The latest cartoon animation software supports easy to draw, edit and activate expression characteristics in cartoons to bring them to life, enabling all levels of users to animate with the minimum amount of effort.



"At Animiz, we understand that animation can convey a straightforward message which makes it the most explicit and versatile way of communication in all professional domains," said Jerry Fong, Designer of Animiz,"Animiz software was specifically designed to create enchanting and engaging graphics by any individual and that is why it is the easiest animation software to learn." Amateurs and professionals alike can make use of ready-made templates, pre-designed assets, and automated voiceover without having prior experience in cartoon animation software.



With a perceptive drag-and-drop combination, infinite customization and easy to use elements, Animiz provides standardized animated videos that engage, inspire and captivate targeted audiences. Further, it also added the feature of Animiz cloud which allows generated animated videos to be stored online that can be accessed anytime and anywhere. The cartoon animation software also supports social media file sharing on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc. In addition to these unique animation components, the cheery on the cake is that users can get Animiz software for free from its website http://animiz.com/



About Animiz

Officially known as Animiz Software Co., Ltd., the company was set up with the aim of developing easy to use animated presentation software for individual and professional use. The company is known for its creativity and innovation in the animation software domain. Immerged as all-in-one video animation software, it provides a hassle-free and seamless experience to its users.