Animiz Launches Its Animated Corporate Video Software for Marketers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2017 --Research shows that 50% of internet users search online for videos of products and services they are interested in before visiting a store.



To help marketers create more video content, Animiz has unveiled its latest product, an animated corporate video software. The digital product is currently available for free download and is intended to help entrepreneurs and marketers create professional videos for marketing campaigns, even with limited budgets.



Created with ease of use in mind, the animated corporate video software allows anyone without graphic design and coding knowledge to easily create stunning video presentations. Users have the option of creating videos from scratch or importing PowerPoint slides. In addition, users can use pre-designed, customizable templates to create their corporate videos.



Video creators can also add a number of effects to videos to boost their engaging effect. Background images and music can be added to slides or entire video, as well as over 300 animation effects. Users can also enrich the viewing experience by applying several label effects to highlight and emphasize key parts of videos. Completed videos can be shared on company websites, across various social media platforms, or downloaded in popular video formats to be shared offline.



Since launch, the Animiz corporate animation software has quickly become a favorite for small business owners and marketers who want to create more video content but were probably hindered by high costs. The software has already been downloaded over 310,000 times.



With studies showing that videos will make up over 80% of all consumer internet traffic within four years, Animiz is helping entrepreneurs reach their target audiences who are becoming more and more video-first. The Amimiz animated corporate video software can be used on both Windows and Mac computers.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Company develops easy to use but powerful animated video presentation software for businesses and individuals.