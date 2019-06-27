Animiz Launches Its Free Animation Software for Creating Awesome Video Courses

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2019 --Animiz, the world leader in software development, today announced the launch of its free animation software for creating amazing video courses. The animation software advances the capabilities of educators to design stunning video courses for both in-class and long distance learning purposes.



Animiz has become a reliable source of animation software that transforms the way educators present learning material to their audiences. The free animation software allows them to combine available features such as photos, slides, charts, music, narration, graphics and much more to help students comprehend the course materials and focus on important areas of study.



"We are committed to leveraging our technical know-how to provide animation software with special features that offer high levels of visibility and insightful video lessons that give learners an extraordinary multidimensional experience. With the software, users will design vivacious video courses that expose students to more interactivity and hands-on approaches that help in information retention," said Jason Chan, Manager of Animiz.



The demand for knowledge and information keeps growing, and more people are looking for visual data that cannot only be replayed but offers more practicality too. The launch of the free animation software by Animiz comes at a time when educators are seeking for interactive ways to present their video courses and offer different perspectives and tools that their students can take advantage of while learning.



"We have always been intentional about the software we innovate for our users. Our high adaptability towards developing cutting edge technologies helps us keep up with the dynamic environment. We believe in offering high end and easy to use utilities to our clients," continued Mr. Chan.



Mr. Chan added, "If educators have concepts they need to put across, we give them a platform and the tools to communicate creatively. This kind of partnership allows us to help them provide upscale learning experiences to students. Our software gives them full control over their video courses from back-end creation to front-end visibility."



The free animation software enables educators to create video lessons with different segments and functions to allow students to play, pause rewind, and stop the videos any time whenever they want to revise and retain certain information. The video courses make the educational experience of the learners more productive as they offer live classroom settings.



About Animiz

Animiz offers the world's most comprehensive software for designing animation videos for education, entertainment, and business. By bringing together different technology inputs, the company provides solutions to the various project needs of its users. For more information, please visit http://animiz.com.