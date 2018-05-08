Animiz Launches the Best HTML5 Animation Tool for Windows PC

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2018 --Leading software producer Animiz has launched an ultimate HTML5 animation tool for making presentations more interactive and appealing. The HTML5 animation tool can animate dull and morbid presentations, and explainer videos with extra spunk to bring in more attention and generate traffic.



Using Animiz's HTML5-enabled software tool, the users can convert plain PPTs to lively and articulate videos. There is an option for users to create superb videos, offline or online, and then upload them on the cloud. The software has tools that are not just easy to insert, but also customize as per the user's specifications.



"Users can now heave a sigh of relief," says Jason Chan, the manager of Animiz. "Since the software is easy to use on Windows PC, and with just drag and drop options, anyone can create attractive videos in 20 minutes or less, just like that!"



Animiz's HTML5 animation tool just takes four easy steps to animate and publish a design and create attractive GIFs on Windows PC. From an impressive library of 5000 plus royalty-free images and more such effects, users can create meaningful and magnificent videos. Besides, the tool also allows the users to dub and narrate.



In a bid to aid the users to upload PPTs and make them more interactive and engaging, Animiz has a vast gamut of video assets and add-ons. With this in mind, the software gets assets, including graphics, scene templates, SVG images and other such attributes that are available gratis to every user.



Visually stunning videos, which allows the users to zoom the image, pan the camera, and even rotate images are surely welcome changes. Over 300 diverse shapes and 200 plus practical symbols are available that give more functionalities to the presentations by amateurs and professionals alike.



The easy-to-understand instructions of HTML5 animation tool and its features help in making a power-packed presentation with great comfort.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co., Ltd. is a software-development firm innovating on video presentation making software. The company works on software that helps in creating demo presentations, explainer videos, and business presentations.



Please feel free to visit http://www.animiz.com/ to learn more about this software.