Animiz Offers an Animated Video Presentation Creator to Make Interesting Animated Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --Media has always been a powerful source of influence to people, be it through television, newspaper, radio or any other medium. It is the fastest way to spread any given information to a large population. With the changing times, the media has evolved too. It has been dynamic in seeking and implementing effective and innovative ways to provide all sorts of information to the masses. The advent of digital media enabled enterprises of the media sector to increase their appeal towards the public. The use of videos, digital hoardings and advertisements, etc. became very popular over time.



Animiz is a China based company that is well known for its services as a digital publishing and media creation software service provider. Recently, the company introduced an animated video presentation creator that allows anybody with the minimal skills to create an animated video. The software enables individuals to create impressive and interactive videos that are of a high quality and have excellent visual content. The software is beneficial for business houses, digital print media publishers, various organizations or institutions, video creation enthusiasts, etc. It has made this software available to users around the globe. The good quality and performance of the software has been able to captivate the world market.



The company has a well structured website that allows the users to create a well designed video in four easy steps. The user does not need to have any prior coding or designing experience, dragging and dropping the required items are sufficient to create a standard video. The software also offers multiple free assets such as images, charts, SWF's, symbols, flashes, call outs, etc. to make the videos appealing to the final audience. The software has also included the feature of adding voiceovers and captions that engage the audience instead of making them passive recipients of the information. It also has a multi-track timeline that allows the user to customize the camera, animation and background as per his/her requirement. Finally it allows people to publish their videos in 6 different formats, i.e; mp4, .mov, .wmv, .avi, .flv, .mkv, as online videos, offline videos or GIFs.



Animiz has many well known brands as its customers, they includes manes like Etsy, Deloitte, mapquest, IBM, Strava, CNN, Instacart, National Geographic, Qlik, Foursquare, Roadtrippers, lonely planet, etc. The company provides high levels of security to protect their customers' personal and financial data with advance fraud protection and full encryption. The software is clean from any sort of malware or virus to help and keep the user's system clean and protected.



To learn more, please download this online video presentation creator from its website.



About Animiz

Animiz is a leading provider of digital media and media creation software service. The company is based in China and caters to the demands of its customers around the world.