Animiz Provides a Whiteboard Animation Creator for Persuasive Product Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2019 --Whiteboard animations portray products, services and any other aspects of business in a fun and informational way. They can explain difficult concepts in a fashion that is understood easily. Animiz provides a whiteboard animation creator that helps enterprises generate sales, train their employees or explain their services to consumers using whiteboard videos. Whiteboard explainer videos created at Animiz help to market brands and products since they offer detailed information with demonstrations that address customers' problems. Consumers are persuaded to purchase products after watching presentations and getting the information they need.



"At Animiz, we empower users to create whiteboard videos that keep audiences hooked," said Jerry Fong, Designer of Animiz. "They can add some fun or humor to make them more amusing and entertaining while telling their stories. Our whiteboard animation creator provides free resources such as preset scenes, characters, SVG, icons, shapes, images and more to design high quality and interactive video presentations that will engage audiences."



Animiz technology helps to design whiteboard animated explainer videos for marketing purposes. Whiteboard explainer videos are free and simple to create using the software, and they can describe points using interactive camera effects that engage viewers. The software also has different built-in charts that help to customize data and persuasively explain specific points for audiences to understand better. Since whiteboard animations are the best approach for brands to tell their stories, they help to increase web traffic, brand awareness and business sales.



"We understand that visuals are powerful communication tools that help audiences process information quickly," continued Jerry Fong. "That is why we offer quality tools and features for designing whiteboard animations that can charm viewers. Users can create characters and environments, make them come to life and keep viewers watching as they expect more. All the essentials of the information presented are successfully conveyed."



Users utilize whiteboard animations to design mesmerizing illustrations and simple voiceovers to lure viewers into purchasing their products. Viewers are presented with easy-to-understand content that educates them on the brands and products offered. Whiteboard animations have the ability to impact viewers' memory for a long time. Great vivid ideas and concepts can engage audiences if presented with captivating images that will keep them remembering. When viewers connect with brands and products on an emotional level, their attitudes and intentions will change and allow them to make informed decisions.



About Animiz

Animiz is the go-to company for innovative software that enhances the marketing efforts for enterprises. Their technology helps users expose their brands to worldwide viewers in an educative and informative way. For more information, please visit http://animiz.com/.