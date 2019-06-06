Animiz Releases a Cartoon Maker to Create Teacher Cartoons

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2019 --After successful evaluations, Animiz has finally released a cartoon maker that will help users create teacher cartoons that enhance teaching methods. Animiz is committed to improving the user experience and upgrading its software to accommodate all industries.



Animiz connects teachers with their students to overcome their teaching challenges and help students synthesize and retain information through cartoon videos. The interactive cartoon maker allows teachers to engage students while encouraging them to concentrate on bigger ideas. Cartoons are powerful tools for fighting distraction and boredom in class and grabbing the attention of the students.



"At Animiz, we understand that using cartoons in the classroom appeals to the intrinsic motivation of the students because they are more fun for them to review and share," said Jason Chan, Manager of Animiz. "That is why our knowledgeable team designed the cartoon maker with extra animations to help teachers explain difficult topics in a fun and entertaining way. With visual storytelling, students can easily understand the points outlined in every topic."



The cartoon maker for teachers has lively animation effects that enable teachers to create cartoon presentations that offer a modern learning atmosphere that students enjoy. With the hand-drawing feature, teachers can make their teaching more unique and stylish. By empowering teachers to convert learning materials into powerful cartoon stories, Animiz has helped them enhance engagement and information retention among their students.



"Teachers always aim at preparing learners for future careers," continued Mr. Chan. "What's better than using the cartoon methods? Engineering careers, for instance, require pictures, images and graphics to storyboard their proposals and tell clients convincing stories about the value of projects. Scientific reports also require good wording and imagery to create the best stories about possible solutions. With the enhanced features in our software, teachers can steer students towards better career choices."



The release of the cartoon maker for teachers gives teachers the power to design cartoon presentations that will help students take notes, record information and reflect by putting the information learnt into context and applying it in real-time. For teachers, creating cartoon presentations using Animiz is simple. The drag and drop functionality makes it easy to sample elements on a canvas and customize them to great animated lessons. The stock library offered by Animiz gives them access to free assets that will make students stay glued to the cartoon presentations to the end.



One can download the cartoon maker for teachers at http://animiz.com/pages/cartoon-maker-for-teachers/.



About Animiz

Animiz is a one-stop shop for animation video software for all industries. The company endeavors to make the creation of videos and animations an easy task for all users.