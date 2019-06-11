Animiz Releases a Cartoon Video Maker for E-Learning

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --Animiz, the leading software development company focused exclusively on helping educators improve their teaching techniques, just released an innovative cartoon video maker for e-learning. The cartoon video maker is enhanced with advanced features and functionalities that e-learning professionals can take advantage of and create interactive and engaging online training programs.



With years of research and experience, Animiz has developed various animation video and presentation software for business, education and entertainment purposes, leveraging their experience and industry knowledge to drive the use of cartoon videos in e-learning practices to enhance recall and cognition in learners. Cartoon video characters with speech and real-life movements are a definite recipe for success in e-learning courses.



"At Animiz, we understand the changing times, and we have to flow with the tide," said Jason Chan, Manager of Animiz. "While the previous version of our cartoon video maker was good for its time, we still moved fast to improve the tools to integrate modern approaches to cartoon video creation, presenting the new cartoon video maker for e-learning. Our team spent months of exhaustive research on upgrading our software with more scalable and flexible features ideal for the e-learning environment. The result is a cartoon video maker that addresses e-learning needs, and a tutorial to point the users in the right direction."



"E-learning professionals require access to state-of-the-art tools to make a difference in their teaching methods and how learners absorb information. We know that they depend on our software to develop cartoon videos that enhance learning by offering a social context that motivates the learners. With well-designed roles relating, supporting, interacting with and working alongside the students, our cartoon video maker ensures the best learning outcomes," added Mr. Chan.



Animiz boasts of a variety of cartoon video making contexts and situations that revolve around educational settings, technology, work, transport and medical environments. Animiz offers a free version of the cartoon video maker with lots of advanced functional features such as voice changing, audio merging, custom diagram roles and much more. They also have a standard plan that comes with enticing perks, including 1000+ royalty-free vector images, no watermark, VIP templates, among others. Users can also opt for professional and enterprise plans for more advanced needs.



About Animiz

Animiz works tirelessly to explore the latest technologies that enhance their software to ensure the needs of their clients are met. Their applications are clean and secure, with lifetime customer service and support round the clock. For more information, please visit http://animiz.com.