Animiz Releases a Lyrics Video Maker for Video Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2019 --Animiz proudly announced the release of its lyrics video maker for video marketing. The company has been at the forefront of providing solutions to its clients. Animiz continues to support enterprises, individuals, and marketers with solutions to design, publish and share their videos with target audiences online.



Animiz helps users improve their customer engagement efforts through video marketing. Users can create lyrics videos with background music and scrolling lyrics that will capture viewers' attention. The lyrics can be synchronized with the music to create stunning videos that audiences will love. Users have full access to Animiz creative library with abundant preset materials including pictures, dynamic roles, SVG and SWF images, callouts, and various effects to make their lyrics videos engaging and entertaining as well.



"Our lyrics video maker's default settings allow users to design high-quality videos that are customized with rich content, logos, and other multimedia. They can tell their business stories using our simple interface and add cameras to produce movie-like videos that will inspire their audiences," said Jason Chan, Manager of Animiz. "We deliver software that supports broader brand goals and takes video marketing to the new level. We provide digital intelligence for our clients to understand their viewers' experience and further define their needs and trends in order to enhance their techniques," continued Mr. Chan.



Featuring a customer based platform, Animiz offers users full control of their projects. Users have access to strategic and flexible solutions that address their audiences' needs. They can design lyrics videos that are compatible with mobile devices and search engines. Their visual stories can also be shared through email and other media. For Animiz, user experience is the key to successful and lasting business relations.



The lyrics videos can be used for product promotion, business marketing or planning, business presentations, and much more. The company complements and supplements users' existing strategies with updated techniques to meet the changing trends and ensure that their brand visions are made known across all the available online consumer environments.



About Animiz

Animiz is the leading provider of video creation software for business promotion and marketing. The company has a broad portfolio of business solutions to help its clients improve their marketing techniques worldwide. For more information, please visit http://animiz.com.