Animiz Releases a Whiteboard Animation Creator for Everyone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --Animiz is one of the global leading company providing animation software solutions to individuals, businesses, and educational organizations. The company recently announced the release of its whiteboard animation creator for everyone. The software comes with many enhanced features that will ensure that users get the highest quality possible while having the best user experience ever. The animation software can be used to create whiteboard animations without having to write a single line of code.



There has been an increasing trend in the use of whiteboard animation videos for marketing. Across different digital platforms, individuals and businesses promote their products and services with the use of these very cool videos. As technology improves more, such animation video producers or makers tend to feel the pressure of making the videos better. One thing that the whiteboard animation creator can do for these professionals is to help them produce videos of better quality. The advanced tools present in the software make the work easier and better.



"Our product managers and developers have put in enough time to come up with this whiteboard animation creator. Several researches were conducted in order to find out what our intended users will want us to include. Today, we have released our unbeatable whiteboard animation creator that can be used by everyone", said Jerry Fong, designer of Animiz. In addition, he said the software can be used by people who have no coding experience because of the drag and drop feature. According to him, Animiz has put advanced tools in place to ensure the software is user-friendly.



The software can be used in the cloud or on-premise. For cloud usage, there is nothing to worry about as the whiteboard animation creator is fully optimized for speed and performance. There are also a lot of resources such as well-designed cases, exceptional labels, captivating actors, and much more available for use. The good news is that individuals and businesses can decide to use the free version to experience what they can do with the software. However, for advanced features that will ensure the creation of breathtaking whiteboard animation videos, one might have to consider having the paid version of the software.



About Animiz

