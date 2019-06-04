Animiz Releases an Animated Movie Maker to Make Movie Production Easier

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2019 --Animated movie appears to be taking the world by storm, from the entertainment space to the marketing and business scene. In fact, with global software developer Animiz recently rolling out its animated movie maker to reduce movie production hassles, animated movies seem to be here for the long haul! By using the animated movie maker, users will be in a better position to make their animated movies stand out.



Although it has been several years since Animiz first released its animated movie maker, the developer has been improving the software's functionality by mostly drawing inspiration from user feedback. What this means is that Animiz has been designing and integrating new capabilities over time. Among the recent ones is the hand-drawn feature, which improves the ability of the software to produce clearer, unique, and more inspiring presentations.



An interesting bit about this animated movie maker is that anyone can utilize it to make eye-catching business or personal animated movies at no cost. "We have a wide range of clients who are either amateurs or professionals. To help them achieve their goals and objectives, we have simplified their animated movie creating processes through our video tutorial. They can watch the video tutorial online or download it and use it offline on their computers. After installing our software on their computers, they can now bring their ideas and concepts to life through captivating animated movies," said Jerry Fong, Designer of Animiz.



Talking about spectacular animation effects, the Animiz animated movie maker seems to live up to its praises. It comes with over 300 animated effects not forgetting amazing transition features that were added to create a natural and smooth flow of ideas. Users can also add a personal touch by including voice-overs to their presentations. This move allows them to keep their audiences engaged since they can easily comprehend what is being put across.



People can find the most suitable cartoon movie maker for PC here.



About Animiz

Animiz is a Hong-Kong based software creation entity known for developing animation software for individuals, education institutions, and enterprises. Its animation software has mostly been utilized in creating animated movies, GIFs, video presentations, and product and service demonstration videos among others. For its animation software, no past designing or coding experience is needed since it is created for use by newbies and professionals.