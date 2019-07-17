Animiz Releases an Animation Video Maker for Making Short Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2019 --Animiz, the world leading innovative software developer, has rolled out a major update to its animation video maker for making short videos. The newly upgraded animation video maker provides people with an easy way to design, publish, and share their business concepts through short videos.



Animiz develops top grade software technology that provides end to end digital marketing solutions to entrepreneurs, entertainers, and educators. Their animation video maker helps to enhance the creativity of users by providing advanced tools for designing interactive and engaging short videos that resonate with the audiences. With Animiz, users have full control of their projects, and they can customize them according to their marketing goals.



"Our goal with the new animation video maker is to simplify our clients' video creating processes and help them get more out of their marketing efforts," said Jason Chan, Manager of Animiz. "The new version of animation video maker comes with direct integration to our cloud platform, enabling our users to publish and share their projects with audiences across multiple platforms."



Animiz has conjoined efforts with its clients to build an excellent environment for delivering digital solutions that break the industry trends. Users have managed to provide highly responsive marketing videos thanks to the innovative tools from the animation video maker. They can enhance their short videos with rich content and customized multimedia effects such as characters, recordings, audios, captions, music, photos, logos, and much more.



"We are delighted to build a platform where users find it easy to design immersive projects that bring ideas to life," continued Mr. Chan. "We make user experience our priority, and we are thrilled that our users have consistently reported positive experiences with our software as well as viewer responses. This is important to us because we value their feedback, and they make us proud when we see them excel online."



Animiz provides users with diverse tools that make their work easy. They have access to advanced features such as built-in charts, and the formula editor to enhance their short video content. Animiz takes the burden off their shoulders and comes up with the best features to integrate into their short videos - all at no cost to users. Investing in Animiz is investing in the future; they never disappoint. The opportunities are diverse and endless.



About Animiz

Animiz is the go-to company for cutting edge software for video creation, publishing, and sharing. The company provides plenty of software for designing videos for business promotion, education, and marketing, among many others. For more information, please visit http://animiz.com/.