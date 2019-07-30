Animiz Releases Cartoon Animation Software for Professional Animation Design

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2019 --Animiz has released cartoon animation software for professional animation design. The software development company, which focuses on providing video and presentation animation software to its increasing global user base, says the cartoon animation software will make work easier for animation producers.



The newly released cartoon animation software has been identified as one of the software to change the narratives in video and presentation animation creation. In the words of Jason Chan, manager of Animiz, "A thorough research reveals that animation producers spend a lot of time producing animations with the software that is available to them. The worst problem is that the animations are nothing near perfect. Seeing this, we decided to develop a software program that will not only reduce the time spent on creating animations but will also produce a perfect animation video".



Animiz cartoon animation software is a game-changer. It has several features, which make it stand out from other animation video and presentation software. Apart from being simple and easy to use, it has a user-friendly interface, so locating a tool to use while creating animations is not difficult. Users can add subtitles or recordings in addition to any other customization they consider appropriate. Also, users can select any one of the hundreds of animation effects that fit their style.



Jason said, "We understand that many users will like to use our cartoon animation software for free, thus we make its use free. Users can download the software and start using it to create amazing cartoon animations". However, expert cartoon animation creators may use the paid version if they want access to all the advanced features. According to Jason, customer support service is always available for users in the case that they encounter any difficulty.



Making animated videos and presentations with Animiz cartoon animation software is fast and fun. Users can produce exceptional animations, which can be shared via different channels like email, websites, and social media.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co., Ltd. is a global leading software company to develop easy-to-use yet powerful animated video presentation software for businesses, individuals, and educational institutions. For more information, please visit http://animiz.com/.