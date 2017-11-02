Animiz Releases Its Animated Presentation Creator to Improve Work Life

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2017 --Software Company, Animiz, is releasing its much-anticipated animated presentation creator, a completely designed software to captivate and inspire audiences and users across the world with very easy to use features that allow anyone with the smallest knowledge of designing create incredible animated video presentations.



Animiz Software Company is a world-class organization that specializes in the development and production of animated video presentation and GIF software that is trustworthy and requires no coding or designing experience. Their software is meant for businesses, education and individuals, covering leisure and professional use.



Recently, they gained great popularity for their simple software interface, drag and drop functionality, cooling animation effects, prolific library of free video asset, timely technological support and user-friendly features that make everyone fall in love with their software. The best part? It can be available for FREE!



They have various software packages that users can choose from depending on their usage requirement and their financial capacity. The packages range from the free package—which has limited features, to the standard package that goes for $29. While the professional package is $299, the premium package goes for $999 and has unlimited features that a professional would be proud of.



For anyone desirous of animated presentation creator that is sometimes free and mostly affordable and allows them create stunning and professional designs and presentations, video course presentations, explainer videos, personal storytelling videos, product demonstration videos, animated GIFS, it does not matter whether the person is a beginner or an expert at designing, then Animiz animated presentation creator is the perfect choice.



People who want to make an animated presentation online can download this animated presentation creator from Animiz.com for free.



About Animiz

Animiz Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading software development company that offers easy-to-use but powerful animated video presentation software for businesses, education and individuals. Animiz is the simplest all-in-one animated video presentation software to make professional animated videos and gifs for free.