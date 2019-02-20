Animiz Showcases Its Free Animation Creator Software That Inspires Audiences

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --Animiz, one of the global leaders in software development, recently showcased its animation creator software which can be used to inspire audiences. According to the designer of Animiz, Jerry Fong, several new features have been added to the free software which makes this possible. In his words, he said, "Our esteemed software users will have better experiences and design quality animations going forward. We have put everything they need in place to ensure they create animations that will not just attract audiences but will inspire them".



Some years have passed since the software company first launched the animation creator software. The journey has been a great one as the number of software users is more than 170,000 today. One very interesting thing about the software is that one can use it for free and unlike most software, free users have several features available to them. No doubts, if one is looking for software for creating exceptional animations that inspires audiences, Animiz is the best fit for such purpose. Jerry disclosed that they have continued to enhance the functionality of the animation creator software from the feedback they have gotten over the years.



"Today, I can assure you that our animation creator software is the most user-friendly. We have employed the best hands to keep improving the user experience and overall value we give our software users," said the experienced designer. One of the latest features of the software is the different lively animation effects that users can choose from. With this feature, users can select any of the entrance, exit or emphasis effects. Aside from the animation effects, another new feature now functional is the hand-drawn animation effect. Jerry said that the introduction of this feature was to make animated videos more fascinating.



In addition, there are the phenomenal scene transition effects that were also added to the software. This is used to ensure smooth, clear and natural transition from one screen to another. The good thing is that most of these features are free to use. However, you can also subscribe for the paid version of the software which gives you unlimited access to all features and the flexibility to create very outstanding animations.



About Animiz

Animiz is a global leading name in software development. The company launched the Animiz animation creator software some years back and has continued to wow its users with interesting features. Its several experienced employees and continued efforts to providing the best experience for its users are some of the reasons for the success recorded by the company so far. For more information, please visit http://www.animiz.com/.