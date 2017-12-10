Animiz, Ubiquitous and Revolutionary Animation Creator Software for PC

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2017 --Animiz, an award-winning provider of digital publishing and media creation software services announced today that it has been acknowledged as the best animation creator software for PC. Animiz software is used in creating high quality animated videos, advertisement, and presentations. The software has been able to captivate the animation creation market globally.



"I have heard many clients saying that creating animations is a challenging and time-consuming process, which prompted our company to develop this animation creator software," said Jason Chan, the Manager of Animiz. "The software helps customers create animations, of great quality and in a timely fashion."



Animiz website is well structured and allows users to create interactive, impressive, high quality and excellent visual animations in few easy steps even with limited designing skills. The software does not require users to have prior coding or designing experience.



Animiz makes animation creation easy for business houses, media publishers, organizations, animation enthusiasts and professional artists with the artistic freedom to design any style creatively and efficiently. The software allows users to publish the animation anywhere and anytime.



Animiz combines creativity and innovation as a way to leverage technology required to build the future of entertainment. Jason Chan concluded "we promise not only to enhance the work of the professional and amateur animation enthusiasts but to make animation software accessible to everyone so that it is no longer confined to the realm of trained artists and experts. We are empowering anyone to create their own animated stories."



Those who want to create an animation online can check out more features on Animiz.com.



About Animiz

Animiz is a Hong Kong based software Development Company. The company provides digital media and media creation software services for customers around the globe.