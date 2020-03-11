Animiz Unveils a New Cartoon Animation Maker with Medical Templates

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2020 --Animiz has unveiled a new cartoon animation maker with medical templates. The medical templates can help users design medical video animations for healthcare communication. Users can inform and influence targeted groups of people, including patients and medical professionals by creating webinars, case study videos, explainer videos, marketing videos, education animations, and much more. Animiz provides a wide variety of medical animation templates that can be customized to suit the purpose or target viewers.



Animiz offers healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare professionals the tools to design cartoon animations for public broadcasts, in-person demonstrations, websites, and more. The animations can be used to demonstrate concepts, present new products, show how devices operate or function, or help patients understand their treatment options. They can visually illustrate complex concepts or explain particular details of treatment or surgical procedures to help healthcare teams understand better.



"We are excited to unveil the new cartoon maker with medical templates, and we are confident that our medical clients will use them to complement the services they provide to patients," said Jason Chan, Manager of Animiz. "They will now be able to offer valuable information to both patients and other staff to improve communication, introduce and sell products, and increase their productivity through value-added training. By investing in cartoon animations, they will manage to offer updated information at all times."



Using cartoon animations to explain procedures can also help patients understand and make informed decisions about the procedures they want to undergo. Animations are also effective in training medical students to help them apply information during examinations or practice. They are training tools that help them learn processes and retain information. From the templates provided at Animiz, users can tailor projects to purposes.



Cartoon animations offer quick demonstrations when displaying complex information to audiences. They provide the best way for medical staff to explain complex anatomy, patient conditions, and other information in a quick, engaging, and more comprehensible way. Users can achieve this by using cartoon animations that incorporate artistic styles, relatable characters and narratives to help patients resonate with the message. Animiz transforms the way medical practitioners communicate visually.



For more information, please visit http://animiz.com/.



About Animiz

Animiz develops intuitive software that helps users create professional animated videos for their brands. The company understands the importance of creating engaging content that wins audiences online. They provide tools that help to engage and compel viewers to take action.