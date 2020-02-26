Animiz Unveils Its Latest Animation Video Maker in 2020

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --Animiz, the world's most trusted software developer, has just unveiled its latest animation video maker for creating introduction videos, promotional videos, explainer videos, animated GIFs, product demonstration presentations, and much more. The company has a user-friendly interface, plenty of templates, free video assets, scenes, backgrounds, and other features and functionalities that help to make awe-inspiring animated videos. Users can use videos to introduce their products or services to the audience and boost their conversion and sales rates.



Animiz helps enterprises and marketers bring their stories to life and present them to many viewers online to maximize their exposure. They can tell them about their brands, products, and features through videos to help their viewers relate to them in a more straightforward way. With Animiz, users have total creative control over their creations and can customize them to the specific audience. Adding animations to branded videos enhances their quality and makes them more visible to both audience and search engines.



"Our new animation video maker for 2020 is easy to use, and doesn't require any design experience to create captivating animation videos," said Jason Chan, manager of Animiz. "By dragging and dropping and adding special lively animation effects to their creations, they will be able to keep their audience informed, entertained, and convinced. Our video assets are free and can transform their presentations by creating different scenes that engage viewers and make them watch the videos to the end."



The animation video maker enables users to convey complex information in a very simplistic way. Animations can help simplify their solutions and allow the audience to relate to products quickly. The spectacular scene transitions offered by Animiz make it easy for users to display multiple scenes clearly and smoothly to make the audience understand the message. The transitions can be used to ensure flexibility between the scenes, letting the viewers enjoy the videos while digesting the information being conveyed. As a result, they are going to connect and establish lasting relationships with users' brands.



The new version of the animation video maker has unique features that help to adorn the videos and make them more understandable. The built-in charts help to illustrate important points and customize the details to allow the audience to get the bigger picture. The formula editor, on the other hand, works best when users want to present statistics during their presentations to give viewers in-depth explanations that will help convince them to take action.



For more information, please visit http://animiz.com/.



About Animiz

Animiz is a Hong Kong-based software developer committed to delivering upscale video-making experiences to its clients. The company develops high-end software that helps enterprises and marketers present their brands and products in a unique and entertaining way. They come with advanced tools that provide special effects to the videos.