Animiz Unveils Its New 3D Animation Maker for Cloud Video Publishing

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2020 --Animiz, a Hong Kong-based firm that has established itself as a global leader in video software development, has unveiled a new 3D animation maker for cloud video publishing. Animiz has introduced the new 3D animation maker to help its clients create video animations for business purposes such as training, brand presentations, product promotions, onboarding, and much more. Animations are excellent marketing tools that act as mediums of communication. Users can utilize them to convey brand messages to their audiences or use them internally to communicate with staff.



Animiz 3D animation maker is the ideal solution for users who want to reach out to many people through different networks. With cloud publishing, users can publish their animations to Animiz's cloud and share them on social networks, such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and so on. Animiz allows users to store and distribute their projects using its cloud platform. It offers maximum loading speed and the convenience of seamless sharing.



"Providing high-end software solutions gives our clients the convenience of having everything they need under one platform," said Jason Chan, manager of Animiz. "Now they can create stunning 3D animation videos and publish them to the cloud for ease of sharing. Their ability to spread their projects to multiple online platforms will help them increase their web traffic, hence improving their online presence, which will help their businesses grow."



The 3D animation maker consists of plenty of features suitable for various industry requirements. Users can use them to display different effects that drive high engagement for the audiences. The software is designed to help users solve their clients' pain points in the digital market. It is uncomplicated with high levels of animation effects that offer perfection to projects and positive results for users. Users can create flying logos and captions and play their voiceovers to engage their viewers.



Users can take full control over their 3D animations with the multi-track timeline, a tool that enables users to display separate scenes and effect transitions after customizing their projects. It helps to modify the animations directly by adding and adjusting various elements to provide incredible visual effects that viewers will love. Developed with the latest technology, the 3D animation maker can enhance brand reputation by giving audiences upscale brand experiences. They can present their products in a more transparent and precise way.



For more information, please visit http://animiz.com/.



About Animiz

Animiz has been providing cutting-edge software products for many years. The company has grown to become a leader in video software development and continues to expand to offer many more options for different industries.