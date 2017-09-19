Animiz Unveils Latest Cartoon Animation Software for All Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Animiz launches free cartoon animation software for both beginners and professionals. The cartoon animation is coupled with diverse captivating effects, customized templates, backgrounds, scenes, objects, gifs and drag- and – drop editing. Users could set voice overs and subtitle of their choice. No limits to unleashing stunning animation and creativity together with Animiz.



The company has massive users in over 106 countries in the world with over 360,000 software installed offers that its software is completely clean of malwares, viruses, and safeguards user's personal data and it is fraud invulnerable.



Safety is of a great importance in the cyber software world. However Animiz laid emphasis on how it secures users personal data with high end encipher enabling newbie and pros intending to use the software safely install and run the program.



Animiz cartoon animation software prepared a bunch of animation effects for the users to make the video engaging. It can help to make the video lively and bring the content to life. Besides, they can add the roles and make the video vivid.



Besides its great customer service that replies its users within 1 business day, the software is not limited to individuals but also to businesses (for product video demos) and education. Teachers could use Animiz to create simple explainer videos making difficult points more vivid, colorful and fascinating to students



Signing up is completely free but Animiz uses the traditional registration requirements where the email and password of the users are needed. Newbies could go through the user manual which is rich in explaining the features of the software. Amongst the best, video presentations could be saved in 6 different formats, (.mp4, .mov, .wmv, .avi, .flv, .mkv). Users could also add local/online images in their projects in (.gif, png, .jpg, .jpeg, .svg) formats as well.



To know more about Animiz, visit http://www.animiz.com/.



About Animiz

Animiz provides the useful video create software and the online publishing platform for the users to conduct video marketing. It helps the beginners and professionals to impress the audience with animated videos.