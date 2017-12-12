Animiz.com Announces a Free Animation Explainer Video Creator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2017 --Animiz.com, today announced free access to their animation creation enabling users to create professional looking animations. Jerry Fong, the designer of Animiz Software developed a professional quality animation explainer video creator available free at Animiz.com. Complete with all the tools users need, the free animation explainer video creator guides them through an easy four step process to create, customize, animate and publish an animated video for any presentation. Mr. Fong explained that his goal in developing the free animation explainer video creator was to make it simple enough for even those without design experience to turn their story into a video animation.



The customized animation explainer video creator uses drag and drop tools, allows for subtitle creation, and supports voice over recordings. Included in the animation explainer video creator are royalty free vector images, online templates, customized backgrounds and role play effects. Animiz Software Co. Ltd, the owners of Animiz.com, is a leader in easy to use software for animated video presentations that integrates the functionality, animation effects, and an extensive library of video features.



The release of the animation explainer video creator puts professional quality animation videos at everyone's fingertips, from students to professional animators with a choice of four packages. Students and amateurs can access the animation explainer video creator for free, while design teams can opt for the Enterprise License, allowing a team of up to ten people to collaborate on professional animation projects. It has a step by step forty-two-page instruction manual built in that will assist animators of all skill levels. Included with the animation explainer video creator is free cloud storage for your files and creations ranging from 10G for free users and unlimited for Enterprise users. Account holders also receive 24/7 technical support, making this user-friendly software animation packages a fully supported animation explainer video creator.



Those who want to make an animated explainer video, please check out Animiz.com.



About Animiz

Animiz is a Hong Kong based software Development Company. The company provides digital media and media creation software services for customers around the globe.