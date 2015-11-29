Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2015 --Anita Moorjani, best-selling author of Dying to be Me, joins Speakers Connect, Asia's leading International speakers bureau.



Anita Moorjani is now New York Times best-selling author of the book Dying to be Me, and a world-renowned international speaker. On the morning of February 2, 2006, doctors had given her mere hours to live. Unable to move, and in a deep coma caused by the cancer that had ravaged her body for nearly four years, Anita tells of entering another realm where she experienced great clarity and understanding of her life and purpose here on earth. In that realm, she was given a choice of whether to return to life or continue on into death. Anita chose to return to this Dying to be me life when she realized that "heaven" is a state, not a place. This awareness subsequently resulted in a remarkable and complete recovery of her health within weeks of coming out of the coma.



Born in Singapore of Indian parents, Anita has lived in Hong Kong most of her life. From the age of two, she grew up speaking English, Cantonese, and an Indian dialect simultaneously. She had been working in the corporate field for several years before her cancer diagnosis in 2002.



Shortly after her full recovery, Moorjani shared her story of healing and the insights she gained from her experience in the other realm. Moorjani's story went viral on the internet and created enormous interest on an international scale.



Her subsequent book, Dying to be Me, was published in March of 2012 by Hay House Publishing, and within two weeks of it's release, it hit the New York Times' bestsellers list and remained on the list for 9 weeks.



Dying to Be Me became number 1 in Canada, and was in the top 20 on the Canadian book charts for six months. It has been translated into 42 languages and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide.



Following the worldwide success of her book, Anita has regularly been interviewed on various prime-time television shows around the world, including CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, Fox News in New York, The Jeff Probst Show in Hollywood, cable TV's National Geographic International, The Today Show with Maria Shriver, The Pearl Report in Hong Kong, HeadStart with Karen Davila in the Philippines, among many others and travels the globe speaking at conferences.



About Speakers Connect

Speakers Connect is Asia's leading International speakers bureau, which serve as the hub for organisations in finding the speaker(s) that will best fit their event needs. At Speakers Connect our mission is to inspire new ideas and stimulate thought by bringing you today's leading voices in business and management. Based in Hong Kong and representing renowned speakers from Asia Pacific as well as around the world, we are the resource for personalities who bring fresh ideas and new insights.



Speakers Connect's clients include: HSBC, IBM, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Nike, HP and many more.