Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2020 --Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar Discusses How The Pandemic Has Impacted The Company And Finding A Cure For Covid-19



Watch The Interview By Clicking The Link Below:

Recent News:



Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and OntoChem Announce Discovery of First Covid-19 Therapeutic Candidate



https://ir.anixa.com/press-releases/detail/949/anixa-biosciences-and-ontochem-announce-discovery-of-first



About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio includes a cancer vaccine technology focused on the immunization against ?-Lactalbumin to prevent triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's diagnostic portfolio consists of Cchek™, a liquid biopsy technology for early detection of solid tumors based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.



About OntoChem GmbH

OntoChem GmbH is a German based company which is specialized in chemo- and bio-IT services. As a data-driven company, OntoChem is using AI techniques to answer project specific questions and is supporting scientists to discover knowledge in the life sciences eco-system. OntoChem is located in Halle (Saale) and Stuttgart. Having started in 2005, the team has a long history of developing and applying ontologies, software tools and data streams for life and material science customers. More on OntoChem at www.ontochem.com.



Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.



Anixa contact:

Mike Catelani

mcatelani@anixa.com

408-708-9808



Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Miriam Miller (Investors)

mmiller@tiberend.com

212-375-2694



Johanna Bennett (Media)

jbennett@tiberend.com

212-375-2686



SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.



