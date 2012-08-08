Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia Announces Merger with Advanced Ankle and Foot Centers, Welcoming New Atlanta Podiatrist Physicians on Board

Fayetteville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2012 --Twenty-six bones, 33 joints, and various arches, tendons, muscles and ligaments all work together to form a complex and delicate structure that supports the weight of the entire body: the foot. Unfortunately, statistics show 4 out of 5 adults will suffer from some type of foot problem at some point during their lives.



Continuing its history of helping Georgia residents treat their foot problems, The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, LLC is pleased to announce the affiliation with Advanced Ankle and Foot Centers. The merger has resulted in the addition of new service locations, with new physicians becoming part of the esteemed Atlanta podiatrist team.



“We are excited to welcome these exceptional podiatrists and to expand our practice to better serve Metro-Atlanta. With this increase in physicians and locations we can provide convenience for our patients,” said Dr. Giovinco.



Founded by Dr. Giovinco in 1982, The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia has rapidly expanded from a location in Peachtree City, Georgia to fifteen locations around the Metro-Atlanta area. In addition, The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, LLC also consists of International Center for Foot and Ankle Surgery located in Jonesboro, and two Physical Therapy Centers of Georgia located in Fayetteville and Conyers.



Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, LLC welcomes Doctors: Richard P. Hollstrom Jr., Claire Hollstrom, Christopher Lotufo and Craig Sun. Advanced Ankle and Foot Centers consists of four locations: Newnan, Carrollton, LaGrange and Fayetteville.



"The physicians at Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, LLC are dedicated to providing excellent patient care and the expansion enables our patients to have convenient access to our various locations throughout the Metro-Atlanta area. Our physicians are dedicated to 'Keeping Your Life In Motion!'," added Dr. Giovinco.



Atlanta podiatrists of The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, LLC specialize in treating a variety of foot ailments, including bunions, hammertoes, plantar fasciitis, heel pain, bone spurs, ingrown toenails, toenail fungus, diabetic foot care, sports injuries, warts, nerve injuries, joint replacement surgery, foot and ankle tumors, occupational foot care, and reconstructive foot surgery.



To learn more about the expanded services of The Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, LLC, please visit http://www.AnkleAndFootCenters.com/ for details.