Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia Opens Location in Roswell

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2015 --Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, a respected statewide podiatry organization, announced the opening of its 22nd location in Roswell, Georgia.



The new Roswell office is located at 865 Holcomb Bridge Road next to the Hardees and CVS Pharmacy, and will feature the services of Dr. Michael K. Bednarz, DPM, FACFAS and Dr. Shamir Bhikha, DPM, AACFAS. Both doctors have many years of experience in their field and are also currently serving patients at the existing Alpharetta and Woodstock locations.



"We are pleased to announce the opening of our brand new office, which is sure to bring the absolute best in foot and ankle care to the residents of Roswell," said Nylsa Smallwood of Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia. "We saw there was a need for high-quality podiatric care in Roswell and its surrounding area, so it was a natural choice for our next office. We're excited to officially open and become a part of this beautiful city and community."



The new Roswell Podiatrist facility will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Under previous ownership the office was only open on Tuesdays, so now the practice is much more readily available to patients in need of care all throughout the week. Additionally, Ankle and Foot Centers will accept same-day appointments at the new office and will be set up to do on-site x-rays and MRIs.



The Roswell office has already been open for business for several weeks, but it is celebrating its opening with a ribbon cutting event on Friday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. with representatives from the City of Roswell. Other medical professionals and anyone from the public is welcome to come, enjoy the ceremony and take a tour of the facility.



"We are so pleased to continue our expansion, and can't wait to begin serving the residents of Roswell," said Smallwood. "We hope to be able to meet many members of the community at our ribbon cutting ceremony in a couple weeks!"



For more information about Ankle and Foot Centers of Georgia, visit the organization's website at www.ankleandfootcenters.com.