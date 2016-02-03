Ann Arbor Dentist Dr. Kevin Schmidt Offers Latest Solution for Replacing Missing Permanent Teeth

Ann Arbor, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --Dr. Kevin Schmidt in Ann Arbor, MI is helping dental patients who have experienced missing permanent teeth due to injury, decay, or other health problems find a lasting, permanent solution with the use of dental implants. This procedure is the most advanced solution offered in the industry currently for the replacement of missing teeth and restores full function to the patient's mouth, unlike other partial tooth replacement procedures like denture, partial dentures, or bridges.



Tooth loss not only has an effect on the aesthetics of a patient's smile, but over time, it can lead to the loss of additional nearby teeth as well. When a permanent tooth is lost or extracted, the surrounding bone, tissues, and ligaments begin to absorb due to non-use, similar to how a muscle atrophies over long periods of non-use. Over time, this resorption can cause surrounding teeth to become weakened or even lost, compromising the health of the patient's smile. Dental implants, however, restore full health and function to the patient's smile, and when the procedure is done correctly, dental implants can last the remainder of the patient's life.



Dental implants are small titanium screws that are surgically placed into the jawbone in the void where the missing permanent tooth once was. This implant replaces the natural tooth root and helps the surrounding jaw bone and gum tissues remain viable. After the surgical procedure is complete, the implant is given time to heal and fuse with the surrounding bone, after which an artificial crown is attached to it that restores the aesthetics and function of the visible portion of the tooth. As a completed unit, the dental implant and crown is just as strong as a natural tooth. Unlike bridges or dentures, dental implants allow patients to eat and chew whatever they please with no risk of damaging the implant.



Dental implants and crowns are not susceptible to cavities and patients can brush and floss them just like they would their natural teeth. This procedure can be used to replace a single missing tooth, a series of missing teeth, or even entire top and bottom arches of missing teeth, if needed.



While not every patient is a good candidate for dental implants, Dr. Schmidt urges patients who currently have missing teeth or who need to have teeth extracted to visit his Ann Arbor dental practice for a consultation. During that exam and consultation, Dr. Schmidt can evaluate whether dental implants are the right restorative option for the patient's unique situation.



About Dr. Kevin Schmidt

Dr. Schmidt has more than three decades of experience as a practicing dentist in Michigan. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University Of Michigan, where he also received his D.D.S. degree four years later. Since completing his formal education, Dr. Schmidt has regularly attended continuing education courses to stay current with the latest advances in the industry.



For more information about Dr. Kevin Schmidt and dental implant services he offers at his Ann Arbor dental practice, please visit www.myannarbordentist.com.