Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --In homage to her hometown's soccer team in Brazil, Anna Beatriz lends her collaborative musical talents to the new film, Pelé: Birth of a Legend. Brought on board by Oscar-winning Indian producer and composer, A.R. Rahman (Slum Dog Millionaire), the Brazilian-born songstress is in good company. Working together to comprise the film's title track, "Ginga", Rahman's music composition drives the lyrics both written and sung by Beatriz. To that end, both talents imbue the title track with an entrancing beat resonant with poignancy; it's revelatory indeed.



Pelé is directed and written by Jeff and Michael Zimbalist and stars Kevin de Paula, Vincent D'Onofrio, Rodrigo Santoro, Diego Boneta and Colm Meaney. The film highlights10-year-old Pelé's challenging childhood in the slums of São Paulo state. It then shows his rapid rise to prominence with the Brazil soccer squad, culminating in his team's victory at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden when Pelé was just 17.



For more information visit www.annabeatrizmusic.com.



About Anna Beatriz

Now based in Los Angeles, California, Anna Beatriz was born in Santos, São Paulo, Brazil, and is an artist, singer, and songwriter. She is the recipient of a Global Music Award for her song "Beautiful Ride".



Manager/Booking:

Chris Fletcher

818-376-1380



Website: www.annabeatrizmusic.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/annabeatrizmusic

http://www.reverbnation.com/annabeatriz

http://www.instagram.com/annabeatrizmusic