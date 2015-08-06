Annie & Me, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Supplies and Accessories

Sandy Valley, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --Phoebe Badia is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, 4PawsPetsDepot.com. The website offers pet supply products including pet toys, bird supplies, pet food, and pet collars. Phoebe was inspired to start her website by her own love of pets. She wanted to offer a website that would allow people to buy all of the different items that are necessary to make life a lot better for pets.



There are many excellent pet products featured within the merchandise of 4PawsPetsDepot.com. The website offers products including Plato pet treats, healthy pet food, self-cleaning litter boxes, horse shampoo, Carefresh bedding, Natural Balance pet food, mealworms, Zupreem bird food, Fancy Feast cat food, bearded dragon food, and much more. In the future, Phoebe plans to continue adding new products to the site to ensure that customers have all of the items that they need for their pets.



Providing a website that is geared toward owners buying things that are for their pets is important to Phoebe regarding 4PawsPetsDepot.com. The website is focused on the animals and the things that will make these animals lives better. The items on the site are selected by hand as items that will be great for animal companions. The site is the perfect place for people to go when they want to buy the items that they need to spoil their pets.



To complement the main website, Phoebe is also launching a blog located at http://www.PetNeedsNMore.com



The blog covers topics related to pet care and caring for outdoor birds as well. Phoebe will be writing about why pet collars are a good idea, the best treats for your pets, the products for pets offered on her website, which birdhouses are best for which type of birds, and what different animals can be fed outside. The goal of the blog is to provide information on a wide range of topics to help people take better care of the animals in their lives.



About 4PawsPetsDepot.com

4PawsPetsDepot.com, a division of Annie & Me, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Phoebe Badia.



Phoebe Badia

http://www.4PawsPetsDepot.com

702-723-5451



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com