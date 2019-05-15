Announced: New Seasons of 'Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf'

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2019 --Creative Power Entertaining (hereafter CPE) is proud to announce two more TV series in production for the renowned anime 'Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf', after the first instalment of 2019 hit the market with the highest daily TV rating 27 times in 30 effective ranking data.



CPE is a professional creative production company for animated TV series and movies. The cartoon series they produced include Happy Family', 'Cookie Master' and 'Toon Express'. The firm has been awarded multiple times in the industry, including the 'National Animation Base' in 2006 and 2012.



'Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf 'was a big hit on the market at its first launch in 2005, CPE has focused on developing it as the core product since then. The show is about a group of goats living on the Green Green Grassland. This particular production revolves around a clumsy wolf who wants to eat them and how goats fight back. The company further created various forms of products for this animated series, including TV series, movies, live performances and toys. The brand has yielded over a billion RMB ever since and received multiple awards including the Best TV Animated Series during the CCG EXPO in 2016.



Earlier this year, they launched a new series called 'Mighty Little Defenders'. In this new instalment, General Wolf uses a magic chip to strengthen his power and attack the goat village. However, with the help of a senior goat and a special weapon, young goats are able to fight off the wolves. During those fights, a junior from the pack called Wolffy is touched by the goats' kindness and hence seek peace, providing the light for both parties to stop the conflict once and forever.



The excellent production of CPE and its story-telling style successfully attracted the audiences. Unlike the traditional Pleasant Goat series that revolves around fights between two groups, the creative team this time focused on the brotherhood in goats and the love in wolves. The attempt on a new concept was greatly received by families in China. Over three million viewers watched the show in the first week which achieved the highest animation TV ratings in mainland China. The momentum keeps going on, and until March it reached over 20 millions audiences in total, after airing for two months. Therefore, it performs phenomenally in the animated TV market.



The founder of these characters, Huang Wei Ming, was also pleased and amazed by how much effort CPE has put into the series and in innovating consistently. By using such an advantage, CPE decided to produce two more TV series, called 'Rescue Across Time' and 'Go Adventure Goats!'.



'Rescue Across Time' starts with a plot that, to reset the time, the wolves use the goats to break the time stone. As a result, time collapsed and people and items from other timelines appear in the Grassland through wormholes and make a huge mess. The story then expands on adventures for both the Goats and the Wolves to fix these issues.



Another new season, 'Go Adventure Goat!', uses an entirely different background to showcase the special things that happened in the Grassland. In each episode, the goats receive a mysterious mission and become a might mini team to rescue their friends in trouble. The setting allows the goats to experience the world from another perspective as they become tiny physically. The series places emphasis on friendships and breaking limits, which is meant to be educational for kids.



With the previous great reception on the Chinese animation market and the company's increasingly richer experience to capture the target audiences' attention, CPE expects the two new instalments also become the hottest topics and bring in considerable revenue and traffic.



About Creative Power Entertaining

Creative Power Entertainment is a leading Chinese professional and creative animation production house located in Guangzhou. Its most popular anime series is Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf. Throughout 15 years of production, it has been awarded multiple times in the industry, including the 'National Animation Base' in 2006 and 2012, the 'Best TV Animation Series' in 2016 for Pleasant Goat And Big Big Wolf. CPE was recognised as a key animation enterprise by the Chinese Ministry of Culture.



Media Contact

Company name: Creative Power Entertaining

Address: Floor 4, Building No.1, Chuang Yi Yuan, No.20 Road Tai He Gang, Yue Xiu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Email: cpe@22dm.com

Phone: +86 20 83809609

Website: http://www.22dm.com