Gili Air, Lombok -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --Oceans 5 Gili Air announces a new PADI Divemaster Scholarship for 2 high-school or college students. Each year Oceans 5 will award 2 students with a 6 months divemaster scholarship at the Gili Islands.



Who can apply?



- The student is 18 years of age

- The student should have an Open Water certificate

- Indonesian citizenship

- All applicants must write an essay of a maximum of 1000 words on "How to protect the oceans and what we as divers can do about it?



When will the award be announced?



- Deadline for entries: 1st December each year.

- Award date: 20 January each year.

- The winners will be announced on our website and press releases.



The scholarships duration is 6 months. During these months the candidates will be trained to become a PADI divemaster. Everyone from Indonesia can apply for the scholarship, who meets the prerequisites. The scholarship doesn't cover the costs of living during the time of the scholarship. The costs of the courses, PADI fees, PADI materials, equipment rental and unlimited free diving are included.