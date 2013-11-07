Announcement of Chief Operating Officer - Mark Schaffner

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2013 --MyFreedomSmokes.com Announces Mark Schaffner as Chief Operating Officer



http://www.MyFreedomSmokes.com, a leading provider of top quality electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, premium e-liquids and parts and supplies, today announced that Mark Schaffner will join the company as Chief Operating Officer.



Schaffner will be responsible for the operational and strategic leadership of MyFreedomSmokes’ product strategy, strategic partnerships, and global sales and marketing. Schaffner will report directly to MyFreedomSmokes’ President and CEO, Chris Yelton.



“Mark is a vital addition to the MyFreedomSmokes’ executive team,” said Yelton. “With more than twenty years of executive management and sales, his leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in helping to expand our operations and broaden our customer base nationally and globally.”



“MyFreedomSmokes is a highly respected leader in the electronic cigarette industry, with a dedicated and passionate team in place to back its reputation,” said Schaffner. “The quality, selection and service that the MyFreedomSmokes‘ team delivers customers is outstanding and I look forward to working with such a talented team.”



Schaffner went on to say “My goal is to expand operations to support further growth of the company and strengthen our current relationships and to ensure we deliver on our brand promises, excellent customer service, premium quality products and competitive prices.”



Prior to joining MyFreedomSmokes, Schaffner was Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Verian where he was responsible for sales, inside sales, product management and marketing for a leading purchasing and accounts payable software company.



Over the past 20 years Schaffner has also held positions such as Vice President of Marketing, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Chief Operating Officer and President and Chief Executive Officer of early stage, high growth companies.



Schaffner earned his undergraduate degree at Bowling Green State University and his MBA at University of North Carolina at Charlotte.



About www.MyFreedomSmokes.com

MyFreedomSmokes.com is a successful and recognized distributor of top-quality nicotine, electronic cigarettes and personal vaporizing products who provides their customers with an excellent online shopping experience.



We strive to be service leaders in the industry by providing unmatched customer service, highly trained and well educated staff that are passionate and advocate for the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizing community.



For more information, visit www.MyFreedomSmokes.com or connect with us on Twitter and Facebook.