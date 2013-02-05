Announcements on High Volume NASDAQ Stocks: (NASDAQ: SONS), (NASDAQ: DCTH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2013 --Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS) announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2012 after the close of the market on Thursday, February 28, 2013. Following the release, Sonus Networks will host a conference call with the financial community at to discuss the results.



Sonus Networks, Inc. is a leader in IP networking with proven expertise in delivering secure, reliable and scalable next-generation infrastructure and subscriber solutions. With customers in over 50 countries across the globe and over a decade of experience in transforming networks to IP, Sonus has enabled service providers and enterprises to capture and retain users and generate significant ROI.



Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) announced that the Institut für das Entgeltsystem im Krankenhaus (InEk), the German federal reimbursement agency, has established a reimbursement pathway for the treatment of patients with liver metastases with the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System for melphalan hydrochloride.



Eamonn P. Hobbs, President & CEO of Delcath said, "This is excellent news for both patients in Germany and Delcath, as it represents a significant positive step in our efforts to fully commercialize CHEMOSAT in Europe.



Delcath Systems, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company focused on oncology. Delcath`s proprietary system for chemosaturation is designed to administer high dose chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents to diseased organs or regions of the body, while controlling the systemic exposure of those agents.



