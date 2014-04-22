Announcing "4th Annual Hopfest" KC's Most Unique Craft Beer Festival

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --PRESENTED BY: The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop and Lew’s Grill and Bar in Waldo



DATE: Saturday May 17th, 2012 (Craft Beer Week)



TIME: 2:00PM to 6:00pm



LOCATION: Tented Beer Garden in the parking lot one block east of the The Well (210 West 74th St.)



WHAT: 50+ Craft Breweries and 250+ Craft Beers from breweries all over Kansas City, United States, Belgium and beyond. Brewery and distributor reps will be on site to answer questions and entertain with stories about the beer. New Features this year include Food Trucks and Kansas City’s Home Brew of the year award.



Local Breweries include Boulevard, KC Bier Company, Martin City Brewing Company, Cinder Block, McCoy’s, Free State, Mother’s and more. Other participants included Lagunitas, Founders, Rogue, Left Hand, Ska, North Coast, New Holland, Civil Life, Original Sin, New Belgium, Deschutes, Goose Island, Red Hook, Kona, Abita, Shock Top, Avery, 4 Hands, Great Divide, Crown Valley, Schlafly, Firestone Walker, Stone Brewing Company, Anchor, Boston Beer, Big Sky, Crispin, Hofbrau, Leinenkugels, Magners, Lazy Magnolia, Stiegl, Santa Fe, Ommegang, Duvel, Gordon Biersch, Bell’s, Widmer, Shock Top, Odells’ and much more.



TICKET INFORMATION:



Purchase tickets at The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop and Lew’s Grill & Bar or www.waldowell.tix.com & additional info at http://www.lewsgrillandbar.com and http://www.waldowell.com



General Admission tickets – $35.00 in advance (limited tickets available)



VIP Entrance Tickets – $50.00 in advance (Limited tickets available)



- VIP tickets get entrance at 1pm (one hour early access to the fest)

- Get up close and personal with the brewers.

- Complimentary Appetizers during first hour.

- Five special release beers available only during VIP session



Ticket includes a tasting cup, program, and hours of unlimited sampling. Rare and unusual beers to be released every thirty minutes during the festival Tickets also includes free admission Saturday night to The Well and Lew's, with live entertainment including D.J. Ashton Martin. Sunday, May 18th enjoy Hopfest Hangover Brunch 10am to 2pm at The Well.



Purchase tickets early because it will sell out!



MUST BE 21 TO ATTEND EVENT!