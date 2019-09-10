Announcing AgencyCon 2019, a Digital Agency Growth Conference in Breckenridge

East Lake, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2019 --Hyper Dog Media, a Colorado-based SEO and web analytics firm, announced today that the 2019 AgencyCon will be held September 23-24, 2019 at the majestic Beaver Run Resort and Spa in Breckenridge. The popular ski resort getaway features state-of-the-art conference capabilities in a relaxed mountain setting that is renowned for its natural beauty and comfortable atmosphere.



AgencyCon brings a diverse collection of thought leaders, digital agency experts, and members of the industry together for an intimate and inspiring collaboration session against a beautiful mountain backdrop for the ultimate networking opportunity. AgencyCon is not a typical conference. In addition to thought-provoking conversation and presentations from thoughtfully-selected keynote speakers, registered convention participants can expect the following from this unique industry event.



- An intimate, small-group setting perfect for networking



- Actionable takeaways that can be applied to just about any size and scale of a company who works with a digital agency



- Informative speakers who are not there to sell their goods or services



- Building and strengthening relationships and creating meaningful connections, not just to generate leads



Attendees from last year's inaugural AgencyCon found the conference quite helpful. Greg Ahern of Ometrics noted, "I find AgencyCon to be one of the few conferences where the presentations are focused, interactive and insightful. One unique aspect of AgencyCon is the relaxed way you can meet representatives from other agencies as well as business owners. And, still, you won't miss any of the presentations." Libby Olson of Growl Agency added, "So often we get caught up in our own reality. AgencyCon is an excellent opportunity to network with other agency owners and get re-energized to grow our businesses in what has become a rapidly changing marketplace. It strikes the perfect balance of learning and networking. AgencyCon will cover a broad range of topics during the two-day conference, including:



- Agency growth

- Business development

- Demand generation

- Account-based marketing

- Employee attraction and retention

- Operational efficiency



Keynote Speakers are Kelly Campbell, Leah Komaiko, GG Johnston, Karl Sakas, Karl Becker & Jacqueline Cook.



Gold Sponsors are: Workamajig, Hyper Dog Media and Silver Sponsors include: Verblio, LeadFeeder, Lucky Orange, Capsumo, Kauffman CPA, and Leadfeeder.



About AgencyCon

AgencyCon was created to focus exclusively on agency growth through connection, collaboration, and community. The relaxed environment and smaller-scale group discussions will allow digital agency professionals an opportunity to gain valuable insights into their business practices. At the same time, they will foster new relationships that can help elevate their company's profile. For more information, contact Jim Kreinbrink at Hyper Dog Media (jim@hyperdogmedia.com) or visit https://agencycon.events/.



Contact:

Jim Kreinbrink

President, Hyper Dog Media

720-489-3790

jim@hyperdogmedia.com