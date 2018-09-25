Announcing AgencyCon, a Digital Agency Growth Conference in Breckenridge

Eastlake, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Hyper Dog Media, a Colorado-based SEO and web analytics firm announced today that the 2018 AgencyCon will be held October 15-16 at the majestic Beaver Run Resort and Spa in Breckenridge. The popular ski resort getaway features state-of-the-art conference capabilities in a relaxed mountain setting that is renowned for its natural beauty and comfortable atmosphere.



AgencyCon brings a diverse collection of thought leaders, digital agency experts, and members of the industry together for an intimate and inspiring collaboration session against a beautiful mountain backdrop for the ultimate networking opportunity. AgencyCon is not the typical conference: In addition to thought-provoking conversation and presentations from thoughtfully-selected keynote speakers, registered convention participants can expect the following from this unique industry event:



- An intimate, small-group setting perfect for networking

- Actionable takeaways that can be applied to just about any size and scale of company who works with a digital agency

- Informative speakers who are not there to sell their goods or services

- Building and strengthening relationships and creating meaningful connections, not just generating leads



AgencyCon will cover a broad range of topics during the two-day conference, including:



- Agency growth

- Business development

- Demand generation

- Account-based marketing

- Employee attraction and retention

- Operational efficiency



Keynote Speakers are: Karl Sakas, Kelly Campbell, and Jason Swenk.



Other Speakers include: Greg Ahern with Ometrics, Chuck Aikens with Volume Nine, Rob Bean with Refactored, Mike Belasco with Inflow, Michael Berean with Grace Innovation, Nico Brooks with Two Octobers, BJ Enoch with SocialSEO, Larry Kokosvka with Ghost Browser, Jim Kreinbrink with Hyper Dog Media, Noah Learner with Bike Shop SEO, Kent Lewis with Anvil Media Inc., Carol Luong with LeadFeeder, Sabrina Parsons with Palo Alto Software, Melodie Reagan with Crazy Good Marketing, Steve Riegel with Merkle, Serin Silva with Ripe Strategy and Coaching, Brad Smith with Codeless, and John Vachalek with Webolutions.



Gold Sponsors are: Ghost Browser, Hyper Dog Media, and Silver Sponsors include: BlogMutt, LeadFeeder, Grace Innovation, Workamajig, Palo Alto Software, Choozle, and Kauffman CPA.



Billed as a "little brother" to the larger SearchCon, which caters to Colorado SEO professionals, AgencyCon was created to focus exclusively on agency growth through connection, collaboration, and community. The relaxed environment and smaller-scale group discussions will give digital agency professionals an opportunity to gain valuable insights into their business practices, while fostering new relationships that can help elevate their company's profile. For more information, contact Jim Kreinbrink at Hyper Dog Media (jim@hyperdogmedia.com) or visit https://agencycon.events/.