Catalan director Jordi Estrada creates a surreal environment about two young men from very different backgrounds who fall in love.
Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --Catalan director Jordi Estrada creates a surreal environment about two young men from very different backgrounds who fall in love. This videoclip, filmed in Barcelona, transports us back to the carefree, lustful days of youth in which two tribes - the rich kids and the street kids - provide the backdrop for the attraction between the protagonists.
Put Me in a Spell videoclip: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr30vTIH7gU
Lost American is the band behind "Put Me in a Spell," the electropop song in this videoclip. The band's music, written by frontman Chris Kelley, is firmly rooted in the post-punk/new wave era of the 1980's but also reflects the song-craft work ethic of his hometown Nashville, Tennessee. There is raw emotion, but it is housed inside a cathedral.
The song "Put Me in a Spell" is from Lost American's recent album release, available on Spotify and other digital services. The record is about Kelley's experiences as an expat in Bulgaria, South Africa, and Spain, and delves into the issues he faced crossing difficult borders in a same-sex relationship, struggles with spirituality, and his love of robots.
Lost American's first record is available on most digital platforms, including:
Bandcamp: https://lostamerican.bandcamp.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5JIE71f2CbsCrXW5gYBadC
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/lost-american/id1109174957
Lost American website: lostamerican.net
Video and Music credits:
Produced by Petra Garmon
Director | Jordi Estrada - http://jordiestrada.com
Director of photography | Lluis Ferrer
Assistant Director | Claudia Jorba
Production manager | Manel Rubies
Art co-directors | Elena Ponsada & Marti Pavia
Stylist | Eus Canto
Make Up | Rosana Munoz
Editor | Alex Llenas
Colourist | Yulia Bulashenko
Casting | LANE casting
Cast | Felipe Avendaño, Marçal Bravo, Kamal Mohand, Manel Munoz
Music ©2016 Chris E. Kelley