Announcing FlipBuilder's PDF to Flipbook Conversion Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2015 --FlipBuilder has announced the release of its updated PDF to flip book conversion software. This desktop publishing software allows users to convert PDF to flipbook with simple drag and drop clicks. It has been used by both small business and enterprises.



Winston Zhang, CEO at FlipBuilder, says: "We wanted to try something new with FlipBuilder. Anyone familiar with the cloud based flip book market will probably have noticed how other software is often complicated and requires a number of steps to convert a PDF document into a flip book that has a natural page turning effect. After moving away from the more complicated, traditional, paper based magazines and publications, customers want a simple system that is easily available and is constantly updated to take advantage of the latest innovations in cloud and flip book software."



So as a welcome breath of fresh air, FlipBuilder has instead revolutionized their software that provides an innovative way for anyone to convert a PDF into a flip book that has powerful, yet simple, page turning effect. The team at Flip Builder are constantly working to improve and update the product to make the process of converting a PDF into an online flip book as seamless as possible.



Winston Zhang, also said "We want our customers to know that they can be confident that our software will not only be simple to use but will be a fun and easy way to convert and share your magazine, newspaper, book or other publication online and with an engaging page flipping effect. With Flip PDF, they have a fresh new possibility. We want them to feel excited to know that the FlipBuilder team will be constantly updating the system to be faster and produce more engaging flip book software regularly."



FlipBuilder are known worldwide as a successful PDF to flipbook software developer. Flip PDF as its major and popular desktop publishing software, it has been developed with rich features. Users can utilize it to add multimedia content and publish it everywhere in the format of page flipping book-like publications.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder has made an effort to develop the useful digital publishing solution with rich features and simple operations. Now, its Flip PDF is well-known by the users to convert PDF to flipbook.