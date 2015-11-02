Announcing Free Periodical Software for Digital Magazine and Journal Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --FlipBuilder has released Flip PDF, a free periodical software that enables users to create digital magazines and journals. This software enables publishers to create content that works on smartphones, tablets and eReaders, which allows the publications to reach their audience, regardless of which device they use.



Flip PDF enables the user to create beautiful content that will display correctly on any device. The layouts are fully customizable and can be used to design both print and digital periodicals. This free periodical software enables publishers to save time and money with both their online and offline marketing strategies.



Also, it can easily be used to design creative digital publications of any sort. Fashion magazines, travel brochures, product catalogs and marketing magazines can be made just as easily as a photo book, magazine or wedding album. The PDF files often used by editors to organize and print publications is the background for this new software. Flip PDF takes these PDF files and converts them into interactive content. This interactive content is perfect for online marketing or for adding interest to digital publications.



While Flip PDF makes it easy to generate interactive content from the PDF files, it also allows editors to save layouts. This makes it simple to generate new versions for weekly, monthly, or quarterly releases.



About Flip PDF

Flip PDF is free periodical software from FlipBuilder, which enables the user to create digital magazines and journals that are interactive and compatible with mobile devices as well as desktops. Publishers can reach their audience with beautiful, interactive content while continuing to use the PDFs they are familiar with.



For more about FlipBuilder other leading digital publishing solution, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com