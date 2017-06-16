Announcing Garage Door Repairs by Complete Overhead Door Company in Plano and Fort Worth

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2017 --In current times, most of the homeowners and business owners are looking for garage door replacement for different reasons. One of the most important reasons is of course safety. Being strong and durable, this kind of garage doors helps add safety features to the property. While ordinary doors get damaged within a few days of installation due to opening and closing a number times a day, garage door does stay strong for long. For homeowners, ignoring a broken garage door means putting the safety and security of the family at risk. It is important to have a new garage door in place when the old rickety one which is no longer working properly. Complete Overhead Door is the right place to come to for garage door repair in Plano and Fort Worth.



Locally owned and operated, the company has been serving the community in and around Texas for more than 22 years. With an expert team of technicians and engineers, they have been providing quality service and repair for all brands of garage doors and openers. Hiring the best technicians with valid experience and expertise, the company has been successfully handling all distress calls from their customers promptly. With just a single call, the professional experts will be at a customer's doorstep. They are available 24x7 for one's garage door replacement.



Apart from windows, they are also experts in handling issues related to the overhead doors in Plano TX. They also provide their service to residential, commercial and industrial clients. Whether it is a garage door repair or overhead door, they are ready to serve without compromising the quality of work. Customers receive professional work at very competitive prices. Senior Citizens and those working in the Military are offered special discounts. All the technicians are certified and licensed.



For more information and details on garage door service in McKinney and Frisco, call 972-412-6069 for free estimates or visit http://www.completeoverhead.com/



About Complete Overhead Door

Complete Overhead Door is a locally owned company that offers garage door replacement in Allen TX. They cater to residential, industrial and commercial clients and also offer sales and installation of garage doors and electric openers.