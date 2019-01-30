Announcing Genome Beta Launch at White Nights Berlin 2019

Vilnius, Lithuania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --A new fintech backed by UAB "Maneuver LT", a Lithuanian-based European Money Institution, is to be opened for the first time to the public at White Nights Berlin expo. Called Genome, the smart ecosystem aims to offer something unprecedented: a seamless experience unifying business and personal finance.



Daumantas Barauskas, Head of Business Development at Genome, stated: "A variety of fintech startups already offer borderless accounts, multi-currency wallets, IBAN banking accounts for business and personal use, merchant accounts for accepting credit cards online, currency exchange and money transfer services. Trouble is, no other company has united all of these while offering one seamless experience, with smart onboarding and absolutely all interactions online. We've done that, and by creating an ecosystem that makes it easy to meet a growing list of financial needs for online entrepreneurs who live, work and travel worldwide."



Artem Tymoshenko, Founder, said, "Anyone who has lived and worked in several countries, anyone for whom business is really personal has experienced how fragmented and broken the world of finance is. I am proud to say that with Genome we'll be able to fix a lot of what's frustrating with cross-border banking and instead open a lot of new possibilities to all the global citizens out there. "



Genome is the world's first-in-1 finance ecosystem for online business owners to open and run merchant and settlement accounts as well as personal accounts together in one place.



At public launch, only a few of Genome account features will be available, but the roadmap lists the following upcoming services:



- merchant accounts opened in under 48 hours online;

- European IBAN business and personal accounts;

- physical Visa or Mastercard and unlimited virtual cards;

- unlimited Euro and foreign currency accounts;

- instant currency exchange;

- SEPA money transfers;

- competitively priced bill pay;

- among other services and features.



Targeting mostly online merchants, Genome provides a solution for anyone who runs a web business and juggles both business and personal finances across country borders. The service is set to expand further in 2019, releasing a mobile app and adding physical Visa and Mastercard issuance in the second half of the year.



Genome is exhibiting and the founding team will be happy to meet White Nights attendees, media and online business owners from every online business. Visitors will be treated with a surprise treat and will be eligible for a Genome credit raffle at the Booth S28 on both February 12th and the 13th.



To book a one-on-one meeting during the expo please email us with your request to sales@genome.eu



About Genome

Genome is the online finance ecosystem that helps merchants to accomplish everything related to payments online. Open Merchant Accounts and IBAN settlement bank accounts fully online in under 48 hours. No unnecessary paperwork, no waiting - just a clear and transparent online service with the freedom to accept online payments, transfer money to any account in any currency at rates much more reasonable than those offered by banks and other payment processors.



