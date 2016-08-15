Announcing Health Matters, a Podcast for Busy Professionals

Foster City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --Rosie Bank helps busy professionals feel more peace, confidence, and optimism regarding their health. In a new podcast series that she's launching with three valuable episodes, Bank discusses how to "Love Yourself First", develop a "Roadmap to Vibrant Health", and why "Everything Counts".



"Since the people I serve are mainly busy professionals, a podcast is portable and something that my audience can listen to while commuting or doing routine tasks at their desks," says Rosie. "Also, my busy parent audience can listen to a podcast while doing housework or shuffling kids between practices."



Now you can too can get the health information you need to inspire you to feel better, look better, and have more energy. Listen to the Health Matters podcast by Rosie Bank if you're interested in falling in love with food that's good for you and want to get your body to love you back.



Through her personal experience and extensive training, Rosie has been helping people live more successfully in their bodies since the mid-1970s. She has enjoyed outrageously good health for more than twenty years after hauling herself back from the brink of devastatingly poor health and a life-threatening eating disorder. Through her podcast, with her relatable and compassionate ways, Rosie shares her principles for staying on the super healthy highway.



"The world is a better place when you make taking care of yourself a priority," says Rosie. "Doors will open when you love how you look and feel!"



Rosie will continue to roll out new episodes for Health Matters. To learn more and to subscribe to the Health Matters podcast visit http://rosiebank.com/audio



Below is a show Outline for the first three episodes of the Health Matters podcast series by Rosie Bank:



Episode 1 - Love Yourself First

The foundation for health – loving yourself first.

- Learn the gateway strategy for improving how your feel.

- Understand about using mantras and dismantling "meantras" to affirm life, health, and vitality.

- Discover how to switch your thoughts from criticism to encouragement.



Episode 2 - Roadmap for Vibrant Health

Here is a turn-by-turn roadmap for you to follow. Select the distinctions that work best for you.

- Learn about opening doors of opportunity by improving your health.

- Where should you focus your energy to get the most positive return?

- Discover NESS – Nutrition, Exercise, Stress, and Support.



Episode 3 - Everything Counts

Keep yourself on track to achieve your health goals.

- What is a mindset of optimal health?

- Little adjustments that make a huge difference.

- MITRD – Moving in the right direction.



About Rosie Bank

Rosie Bank is an inspirational health coach, public speaker, and author of several books including Health Matters: 52 Ways to Get Your Body to Love You Back. Visit rosiebank.com to order her book, learn more about Rosie's health coaching program, or download a free eBook, It Pays to Be Healthy.