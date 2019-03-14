Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2019 --Noted as the largest residential roofing contractors in Birmingham, Michigan, and the state's leading provider, Oakes Roofing sets out to raise the bar even higher. Offering homeowners peace of mind, lifetime warranties, and conveniences like roofing financing, the long-standing company has dedicated themselves to premium services at affordable prices. Working with top-of-the-line GAF, Owen Corning, and Certanteed manufacturers, the company offers a large selection of roofing materials and knowledgeable roofing advisors to follow suit.



Extensive services customers can enjoy include the installation of six feet of ice and water shield on their homes from the eaves up, in all valleys, and around chimneys. Also included is the unparalleled protection of landscaping, patios, and decks. Specialized roof inspections and preparation of foundational components round out the services Oaks provides in addition to handy details like gutter cleaning.



A company representative said of their track record, "We think our service is the best roof repair Birmingham, Michigan has mainly because our customers are the star of the show. Our personalized approach helps us average 700 roof installations every year. That's an exceptional number, and it makes us very proud of what we have to offer homeowners in search of a quality new roof at the best price."



For more information visit https://oakesroofing.com.



About Oakes Roofing

Oakes Roofing is based in Birmingham, Michigan and has provided roofing services for over thirty years. They are a full-service roofing replacement contractor in Oakland County and Macomb County, MI.



Information

725 S. Adams Rd. Ste. 286

Birmingham, MI 48009



Contact

Representative

(586) 726-2300



Website

https://oakesroofing.com



