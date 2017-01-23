Announcing New Law Firm WebSite Design from RevBuilders Marketing

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --RevBuilders has had the pleasure of working with Sinclair Law for over four years. In that time, they have been able to increase awareness of the law firm through a beefed up SEO plan, content marketing, paid advertising, etc. Now the company will be designing a brand new website for Sinclair.



"We have loved everything RevBuilders has done for us. We've seen a lot of success in our business thanks to them!" said Brad Sinclair, head of Sinclair Law. "I can't wait to see the new design!"



Sinclair specializes in personal injury and wrongful death cases, such as motorcycle and automobile accidents, slip and fall cases, maritime law, truck accidents, and dog bites. Located in Melbourne Florida, the firm has been helping a countless many in Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, and Brevard county with both advice and success stories. Headed by Brad Sinclair, who has been helping people for the past 30 years, and is an avid motorcycling lawyer, the firm has a special place in its heart for motorcycle cases.



"Having a strong presence on the internet is crucial to any company, especially one like Sinclair law , where a consumer is going to be looking for a firm that they can trust to get them results." Said Scot Small, President and CEO of RevBuilders Marketing, "And that's where we can help, we've already utilized Google analytics, SEO (search engine optimization) services, and a few other tools, to ensure that Sinclair law has an increased internet presence, now for a new website!"



The redesigned website can be found at: http://www.sinclairlaw.com.



RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency, located in Warrenton, Va. For more than fourteen years, they have been helping small businesses increase their channel presence. They specialize in website design, SEO (or search engine optimization) services, brand development, PPC (Pay-per-Click) management, email marketing, video marketing, and content writing & marketing.



For more information, please visit www.revbuilders.com.