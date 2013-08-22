Announcing Noteably Posh Wedding Designs

Canton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2013 --Noteable Expressions (http:www.noteableexpressions.net), a leading retailer of premium personalized wedding invitations, bridal shower invitations, and save the date cards, announced a new line of exclusive wedding invitations today, called Noteably Posh. These invitations have gorgeous new designs created by President and artist, Dominique McDonough.



There are designs for many wedding themes including Gatsby inspired Art Deco, Vintage Roses, Country Western Rustic Chic, Elegant Peacocks, Silks and Damask patterns, gorgeous floral inspirations and much more.



In addition to new exclusive designs, the Noteably Posh line will feature six new lush paper styles.



Felt Paper: A warm, buff-toned paper featuring an embossed finish that feels just like fine art paper. 110lb cover-weight and available in bright, warm and cream colors.



Metallic Paper: A shimmery paper featuring a distinctive tint and smooth finish. 110lb cover-weight. Available in Ice, Silver, Champagne, and Gold colors.



Columned Paper: A sustainable cotton blended paper featuring a vertical column texture and a matte finish. 110lb cover-weight.



Linen Paper: An elegant paper made with a beautiful linen texture of embossed lines and a matte finish. 110lb cover-weight. Available in White, Warm, Bright, and Pearl colors.



Laid Paper: Designed to harken back to the first hand-made papers, this paper features a laid watermark and matte finish. This luxury paper is great for creating invitations with an ageless, bespoke look and feel. 80lb cover-weight. Available in Speckled and Ivory colors.



Recycled Paper: A smooth finished matte paper made with 100% post-consumer paper content. 100lb cover-weight. A cost effective and eco-friendly choice for any invitation or announcement.



Noteable Expressions offers free personalization and a 40% discount for orders over 100 invitations. You can also contact Dominique McDonough for custom designs at noteableexpressions@gmail.com.



About Noteable Expressions

Noteable Expressions offers affordable, personalized wedding invitations, save the dates cards and magnets, and bridal shower invitations with unique designs. All invitations can be printed on ten different paper styles, and the colors can be changed to coordinate with your wedding colors. Custom designs are available by request. For more information, please visit http://www.noteableexpressions.net.